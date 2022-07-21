Biocon gets US FDA observations, says it’s committed to quality4 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 08:27 PM IST
Biocon announced on July 21 that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued three observations following an inspection of its production facility in Telangana. In a regulatory filing, Biocon Ltd. stated that the US health authorities had completed a pre-approval examination for Site 3 in Hyderabad on July 20. The Bengaluru-based company stated that it was committed to the quality, safety, and efficacy of its products.