Biocon recalls 3,665 bottles of antifungal drug in US for failed degradation specifications
USFDA noted that the New Jersey-based Biocon Pharma Inc is recalling the affected lot due to ‘Failed Impurities/Degradation Specifications: High Out Of Specification degradation results’.
Biotechnology major Biocon is recalling 3,665 bottles of antifungal medication in the US market for “failed degradation specifications", according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
