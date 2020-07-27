Biocon to give more data on itolizumab after use in covid-19 treatment rejected

Biocon’s itolizumab was given the emergency use authorisation based on a 30-patient study in which all 20 patients who were given the drug recovered, while three of the 10 who weren’t given the drug died. Apart from the 20 patients, another 150 patients were also given the drug on compassionate grounds through ‘off-label use’—the term refers to the use of a drug in an emergency for a disease or medical condition that it is not approved to treat.