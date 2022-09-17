Biodiversity can to be restored as cheetah returns to Indian soil: PM

PM Modi remarked that even though cheetahs had become extinct from India in 1952, no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them for the past seven decades. But now the country has started to rehabilitate cheetahs with new energy. “This elixir of duty and faith in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is not just reviving our heritage, but now cheetahs have also set foot on the soil of India."