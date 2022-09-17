Biodiversity can to be restored as cheetah returns to Indian soil: PM

Eight cheetahs were brought to Gwalior from Namibia on Saturday morning as part of ‘Project Cheetah’, the world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released cheetahs brought from Namibia in a special enclosure in the Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, and said an age-old link of biodiversity that was broken and has a chance to be restored now. “Today, the cheetah has returned to the soil of India."
“I am certain that these cheetahs will not only make us aware of our responsibilities towards nature but will also make us aware of our human values and traditions."
Eight cheetahs were brought to Gwalior from Namibia on Saturday morning as part of ‘Project Cheetah’, the world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.
Cheetahs were officially declared extinct from India in 1952.
PM Modi remarked that even though cheetahs had become extinct from India in 1952, no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them for the past seven decades. But now the country has started to rehabilitate cheetahs with new energy. “This elixir of duty and faith in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is not just reviving our heritage, but now cheetahs have also set foot on the soil of India."
“A detailed Cheetah Action Plan was prepared while our talented scientists conducted extensive research, working closely with South African and Namibian experts. Scientific surveys were conducted across the country to locate the most suitable area for cheetahs, and then Kuno National Park was chosen."
He added that when the cheetahs sprint in Kuno National Park, the grassland eco-system will be restored and it will also lead to an increase in biodiversity. “Employment opportunities will increase as a result of the growing eco-tourism in the area, thereby opening up new possibilities for development."
“Today, on one hand, we are included in the fastest growing economies of the world, at the same time the forest areas of the country are also expanding rapidly", he said.
He said around 250 new protected areas have been added in the country. There has also been a major increase in the number of Asiatic lions.
The number of tigers have doubled ahead of time, and the number one-horned rhinoceros, which were once in danger, has also gone up. “The number of elephants has also increased to more than 30,000 in the last few years."
“Today 75 wetlands in the country have been declared as Ramsar sites, of which 26 sites have been added in the last 4 years. The effect of these efforts of the country will be visible for centuries to come, and will pave new paths for progress."
“I am sure that India’s efforts and traditions will guide the entire humanity in this direction, and give strength to the dream of a better world," he said.
