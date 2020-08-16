Biodiversity park to come up in Aravalli range at Gurgaon village

CHANDIGARH : A biodiversity park will be developed on about 100 acres in the Aravalli mountain range at Gurgaon’s Kasan village, Haryana Forest and Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal said on Sunday.

“For this, the gram panchayat has passed a resolution in the gram sabha," said Pal, who visited the area where the park is supposed to be developed.

According to a release, the minister also visited the biodiversity park at Nathupur village while on his way from Faridabad to Gurgaon.

He also visited the Mangar Bani reserved forest area, the release said.

After planting saplings at the proposed biodiversity park area in Kasan village, the forest minister met sarpanches of nearby villages and invited suggestions to increase the green cover.

He also appreciated the initiative taken up by Kasan village and said other villages in this district should also come forward to develop gardens on their panchayati land.

The minister said the Haryana government has given a nod to it.

“This will not only increase the green cover in the area but also help improve the environment," he said.

He said gardens are being developed on about 1,000 acres in districts of north Haryana like Karnal, Yamunanagar and Panchkula.

All of us should take responsibility of planting saplings and talking care of them, he said, adding that his department will extend full cooperation in it.

Kanwar Pal said over 12 crore saplings will be planted in the state this year, for which 1,100 villages have been selected.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

