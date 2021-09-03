NEW DELHI : Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Biological E. has received the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) approval to conduct two clinical trials-- one in adults and the other in children and adolescents --for its covid-19 vaccine candidate Corbevax, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said on Friday.

“Biological E. has received Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval for conducting Phase III Comparator Safety & Immunogenicity trial in adults after Subject Expert Committee’s (SEC) review of Phase I and II clinical trials data," the Ministry of Science & Technology said.

The company also received approval on 1 September to initiate aPhase II/III study to evaluate "safety, reactogenicity, tolerability and immunogenicity of corbevax vaccine in children and adolescents", it said.

Biological E has received government support to the tune of ₹100 crore under Mission Covid Suraksha for the development of the indigenous covid-19 vaccine. Biological E has developed the vaccine with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and California-based Dynavax Technologies Corp. This is another vaccine to be developed in India after Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoVD.

Biological E’s vaccine is a protein subunit vaccine, which comprises only spike proteins that are injected into the body to trigger an immune response. Protein subunit vaccines are considered by many experts to be one of the safest and time-tested vaccine platform, unlike the relatively new messenger RNA technology, and also do not involve injecting a whole killed virus.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and its PSU, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) have supported Biological E.’s covid-19 vaccine candidate from preclinical stage to Phase III clinical studies. In addition to receiving financial assistance under Mission COVID Suraksha, this vaccine candidate has also obtained financial support under covid-19 research consortia through National Biopharma Mission, BIRAC.

“Department through Mission COVID Suraksha launched under Atma Nirbhar Bharat package 3.0 being implemented by BIRAC, is committed to development of safe and efficacious covid-19 vaccines. We look forward to the clinical development of candidate corbevax for paediatric and adults," said Renu Swarup, secretary, DBT and chairperson, BIRAC.

The vaccine, until 28 June, was undergoing phase 3 clinical trials after animal challenge and assay studies were conducted by the company through the department of biotechnology’s autonomous institute, Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad.

Biological E’s Corbevax vaccine is expected to be available in the next few months and the health ministry has finalized arrangements to reserve 30 crore doses, which will be manufactured and stockpiled by Biological-E from August-December. The ministry has paid an advance of ₹1,500 crore to the vaccine manufacturer.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.