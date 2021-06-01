NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological E Ltd has signed an agreement with Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc to conduct a clinical trial of the Canadian firm’s messenger RNA vaccine in India, to seek authorisation and also produce up to 1 billion doses of the jab.

Biological E will be responsible for all clinical development and regulatory activities for the mRNA vaccine in India and other jurisdictions licensed by the company, as per the pact.

“The mRNA platform has emerged as the front runner in delivering the first vaccines for emergency use to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Biological E. is very pleased to be able to work with Providence on its promising mRNA vaccine candidate," Biological E's managing director, Mahima Datla said in a statement.

The pact involves Providence transferring necessary technology to Biological E to allow the latter to manufacture mRNA vaccines in India. The local firm will produce a minimum of 600 million doses in 2022, with an overall target capacity of 1 billion doses.

Besides the doses that Biological E produces, Providence will provide another 30 million doses of the vaccine, code-named PTX-COVID19-B, from its own production in North America this year and next to the Indian firm.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed by the two companies.

On 12 May, Providence announced favourable interim clinical data from its phase 1 clinical trial in 60 participants in Canada. The trial showed that its vaccine candidate was generally safe and well-tolerated and exhibited strong virus neutralization capability across the 16, 40 and 100 microgram dose strengths.

The company selected the 40 microgram dose for its phase 2 study, which is expected to start at multiple trial sites in Canada this month.

The phase 2 trial is expected to be structured in a manner where it will be compared with Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, Providence had said on 12 May. In such trials, it is usually shown that candidates are not inferior to authorised vaccines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.