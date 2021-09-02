Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Biological E likely to supply its Covid vaccine by Dec-end: Centre

A nurse removes vials of a Covid-19 vaccine from a freezer in the vaccination center at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute hospital in Gurgaon.
1 min read . 05:40 PM IST Livemint

  • Biological E will supply 30 crore doses of Corbevax to the central government by December, as announced by the Union Health Ministry in June

Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited will supply significant amount of its Covid-19 vaccine for adults by December-end, Niti Aayog Member Dr VK Paul said on Thursday.

The Phase 3 trial work of Biological E is underway. Paul further said, "Stockpile being produced. We should wait for results, we hope it'll be in next month or 2."

Biological E will supply 30 crore doses of Corbevax to the central government by December, as announced by the Union Health Ministry in June. The ministry finalised arrangements with the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer to reserve 30 crore vaccine doses, an official statement had said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Biological E to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials of its 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine on children aged between 5 and 18 years with certain conditions.

The phase 2 and 3 clinical trials have be conducted as per approved protocol titled 'A Prospective, Randomised, Double-blind, Placebo controlled, Phase-2/3 Study to Evaluate Safety, Reactogenicity, Tolerability and Immunogenicity of Corbevax Vaccine in Children and Adolescents'.

The trial will be conducted across 10 sites in the country.

The DCGI's permission was given based on the recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19.

