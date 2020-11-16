Biological E starts human trials of Baylor College’s covid-19 vaccine

Biological E Ltd on Monday initiated the Phase I and II clinical trials of its covid-19 subunit vaccine candidate, developed by US-based Baylor College of Medicine, in India following approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI). The vaccine candidate is fourth to start human trials in India.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer has partnered with Baylor College and US-based Dynavax Technologies Corporation for development of the vaccine.

“We are very happy indeed to transition our potential vaccine candidate to clinical trials and offer one more potential option for the prophylaxis of COVID-19," Biological E managing director Mahima Datla said in a statement.

Biological E expects the results of the phase I and II clinical trials to be available by February.

Biological E’s vaccine candidate includes an antigen in-licensed from Baylor College’s integrated commercialization team, BCM Ventures, as well as advanced adjuvant CpG 1018 which is supplied by Dynavax. An adjuvant is a compound which boosts the immune response of the antigen, which is the active substance of the vaccine, to produce more antibodies and longer-lasting immunity.

Dynavax chief executive officer Ryan Spencer said the adjuvant has the potential to boost immune response of the vaccine, which in turn can help minimize the dose of vaccine needed, and enable vaccination of a greater number of people.

Biological E's clinical trial will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate using three dose levels in about 360 healthy subjects in the age range of 18 to 65 years. The vaccination schedule consists of two doses for each study participant, administered via intramuscular injection 28 days apart.

“The transition of our vaccine candidate into human trials is an important milestone, and exemplifies a successful transfer of technology with BE, that could lead to a safe, effective and affordable vaccine," said Maria Elena Bottazzi, associate dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and co-director of Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development.

A CDSCO panel had last month recommended to the Drug Controller General of India, V.G. Somani to allow Biological E Ltd to conduct phase 1 and 2 clinical trial of the covid-19 vaccine in India.

Biological E’s vaccine candidate is fourth to start human trials in the country. Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, co-developed by AstraZeneca plc and University of Oxford is the furthest in phase 3, while Bharat Biotech International Ltd will take its ‘Covaxin’ into the last stage next month. Zydus Cadila is currently in phase 2, or middle-stage.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has also received the DCGI’s approval start phase 2 and 3 trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, but the company is yet to start its trials. A spokesperson for Dr Reddy’s had said that phase 2 trials of Sputnik V will start in a few weeks.

