Biological father’s name can be removed from passport, orders Delhi high court

The Delhi High Court recently said that a biological father’s name can be removed from the passport for deserting his child.
The Delhi High Court recently said that a biological father’s name can be removed from the passport for deserting his child.
It noted that the Passport Manual 2020 clearly recognizes several situations and conditions where the exclusion of the name of the father from a minor child’s passport is permissible, reported HT.
It noted that the Passport Manual 2020 clearly recognizes several situations and conditions where the exclusion of the name of the father from a minor child’s passport is permissible, reported HT.
Hearing a plea by a woman who claimed that the biological father deserted the latter even before his birth and sought removing father's name from the passport of his minor child, justice Prathiba M Singh directed the passport authorities to remove it.
Hearing a plea by a woman who claimed that the biological father deserted the latter even before his birth and sought removing father's name from the passport of his minor child, justice Prathiba M Singh directed the passport authorities to remove it.
Justice Prathiba M Singh was of the opinion that there are myriad situations in the case of matrimonial discord between parents, where the child’s passport application may have to be considered by the authorities.
Justice Prathiba M Singh was of the opinion that there are myriad situations in the case of matrimonial discord between parents, where the child’s passport application may have to be considered by the authorities.
“Both the passport manual and the office memorandum (OM) relied upon by the respondents recognize that passports can be issued under varying circumstances without the name of the father. Such a relief ought to be considered, depending upon the factual position emerging in each case. No hard and fast rule can be applied," HT quoted the court judgment of April 19.
“Both the passport manual and the office memorandum (OM) relied upon by the respondents recognize that passports can be issued under varying circumstances without the name of the father. Such a relief ought to be considered, depending upon the factual position emerging in each case. No hard and fast rule can be applied," HT quoted the court judgment of April 19.
The appellant woman added that according to the divorce settlement, the father was neither having visitation rights nor was he paying any alimony for the minor.
The appellant woman added that according to the divorce settlement, the father was neither having visitation rights nor was he paying any alimony for the minor.
However, the union government opposed to the plea of the woman citing that it is only in the case of “single unwed parents" that the name of the father need not be mentioned.
However, the union government opposed to the plea of the woman citing that it is only in the case of “single unwed parents" that the name of the father need not be mentioned.
The government counsel further cited clause 4.3 of the Passport Manual -- in case of “married parents" -- which would be applicable in this case and hence the name of the father would have to be mentioned in the passport.
The government counsel further cited clause 4.3 of the Passport Manual -- in case of “married parents" -- which would be applicable in this case and hence the name of the father would have to be mentioned in the passport.
But, the court rejected government's submission and said that even a perusal of the OM would show that in peculiar cases, the name of the father need not be included in the passport where where there is no contact of the father with the mother or the child.
But, the court rejected government's submission and said that even a perusal of the OM would show that in peculiar cases, the name of the father need not be included in the passport where where there is no contact of the father with the mother or the child.
“Wherever the term ‘single unwed parent’ is to be mentioned, the same has specifically been mentioned by the passport authorities. In other clauses the term 'single parent' is used," the court said.
“Wherever the term ‘single unwed parent’ is to be mentioned, the same has specifically been mentioned by the passport authorities. In other clauses the term 'single parent' is used," the court said.
Though the court did agree the clause 4.3 of the Passport Manual, but it mentioned that mere furnishing of the name does not result in the conclusion that the name of the father has to be compulsorily mentioned in the passport.
Though the court did agree the clause 4.3 of the Passport Manual, but it mentioned that mere furnishing of the name does not result in the conclusion that the name of the father has to be compulsorily mentioned in the passport.
The court added that according to the settlement entered into by the biological father and the petitioner-mother, the father has given up all rights, if any, towards the child, adding that there is no visitation.
The court added that according to the settlement entered into by the biological father and the petitioner-mother, the father has given up all rights, if any, towards the child, adding that there is no visitation.
The Delhi High Court then directed the petitioner and her son to appear before the Regional Passport Office in Delhi and surrender the passport that was already issued along with the certified copy of this order.
The Delhi High Court then directed the petitioner and her son to appear before the Regional Passport Office in Delhi and surrender the passport that was already issued along with the certified copy of this order.