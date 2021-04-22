Biomedical waste disposal in focus as vax drive gathers pace

“With the opening-up of vaccination for all above 18 years, the volume of infectious waste generated from the vaccination clinics will increase manifold, as will the danger of reuse of the syringes, highlighting the urgent need for appropriate disposal of used syringes. Already the environment (sewage system, lakes, rivers) is overwhelmed with the increased use of biocides (sanitizers, disinfectants and antibiotics) which are aggravating the already severe burden of the invisible epidemic of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in India," said Jyoti Joshi, head of South Asia, Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}