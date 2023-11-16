Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Biometric Aadhaar authentication at GST Seva Kendras approved for AP, says FM

Biometric Aadhaar authentication at GST Seva Kendras approved for AP, says FM

Rhik Kundu

  • This will streamline the GST registration process and improve security, Nirmala Sitharaman said

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that biometric-based Aadhaar authentication through Goods and Services Tax (GST) Seva Kendras have been approved for Andhra Pradesh. This will streamline the GST registration process and improve security, she said.

In October, countrywide GST collection rose to a 10-month high of 1.72 lakh crore. Andhra Pradesh has also seen a robust increase in GST collections. From April to October 2023 the state registered 12% annual growth in its post-settlement GST proceeds.

Speaking at the foundation-stone-laying ceremony of GST Bhavan at Tirupati, Sitharaman said the Tirupati Commissionerate in Andhra Pradesh collected 8,264 crore in GST revenue in FY23, and 5,019 crore from April to September 2023. "The major contributor for this striking growth is from the manufacture of passenger vehicles, cement, and automotive batteries," she said.

India's overall GST collection jumped 13% on-year to 1.72 lakh crore in October, marking the second-highest GST revenue collection ever. The total collection of the centre and the states in October stood at 72,934 crore and 74,785 crore.

Speaking at the event, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra advised Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) officers to continue to focus on redressing the grievances of taxpayers.

Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 08:10 PM IST
