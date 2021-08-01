A film on the life of Olympic silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will be produced by Seuti Films Productions.

The film will also be dubbed into English and various Indian languages.

An agreement has been signed between Chanu's side and Imphal-based Seuti Films Production at her residence in Nongpok Kakching village in Imphal East district.

The production house chairman Manaobi MM said, “We’ll be making a feature film based on Mirabai Chanu’s life and various other incidents of her life."

The chairman said the film on Chanu's life will be a realistic film and a new face will be trained to act as Mirabai. The proposed film will showcase the entire life of Mirabai Chanu beginning her early days in the village and the journey to the Olympics.

Mirabai said she is fortunate that a film on her life will be produced to inspire youths especially the budding sportspersons.

Manaobi MM will be writing the screenplay and dialogue of the film. And, the film will be directed by OC Meira and produced by RK Nalini Devi.

Chanu won the silver medal in the 49 kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics last week.

She ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics.

Chanu became the second Indian woman to win a weightlifting medal at the Olympics after Karnam Malleswari, who was the first Indian woman to win a bronze medal in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

