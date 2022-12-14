Biotech dept funded 51 biotech-kisan hubs: Jitendra Singh

Biotech dept funded 51 biotech-kisan hubs: Jitendra Singh1 min read . 01:37 PM IST
The Department of Biotechnology is implementing farmers-centric mission programme Biotech-Krishi Innovation Science Application Network (Biotech-KISAN) programme
The Department of Biotechnology is implementing farmers-centric mission programme Biotech-Krishi Innovation Science Application Network (Biotech-KISAN) programme
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh said that the Department of Biotechnology has funded 51 Biotech-Kisan hubs, out of which forty-four are operational.
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh said that the Department of Biotechnology has funded 51 Biotech-Kisan hubs, out of which forty-four are operational.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said these hubs are located in 15 agro-climatic zones of the country and are conducting activities in 169 districts.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said these hubs are located in 15 agro-climatic zones of the country and are conducting activities in 169 districts.
Singh added that the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is implementing farmers-centric mission programme ‘Biotech-Krishi Innovation Science Application Network’ (Biotech-KISAN). “The programme connects Indian farmers with best scientists and institutions."
Singh added that the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is implementing farmers-centric mission programme ‘Biotech-Krishi Innovation Science Application Network’ (Biotech-KISAN). “The programme connects Indian farmers with best scientists and institutions."
He said that the aim of the programme is to work with small and marginal farmers for better agriculture productivity through scientific intervention and evolving best farming practices. “The core activities of the programme are understanding the problems of the local farmer, scouting available technologies/solutions, demonstration and scale-up programmes, creation of strong scientists-farmers interaction platform; training programmes for the farmer and immersion programmes for scientists, communication through radio/TV and social media, thematic fellowship for selected farmers and special solution-driven thematic fellowships to women farmers."
He said that the aim of the programme is to work with small and marginal farmers for better agriculture productivity through scientific intervention and evolving best farming practices. “The core activities of the programme are understanding the problems of the local farmer, scouting available technologies/solutions, demonstration and scale-up programmes, creation of strong scientists-farmers interaction platform; training programmes for the farmer and immersion programmes for scientists, communication through radio/TV and social media, thematic fellowship for selected farmers and special solution-driven thematic fellowships to women farmers."
The minister added that the intended benefits of the programme are to increase farmer’s income by technological interventions and develop bio-based enterprises in rural areas. “The programme has benefitted over four lakhs farmers (directly or indirectly) by increasing their agriculture output and income. It is also successful in developing 200 entrepreneurs in rural areas. The department has till date provided support of Rs. 9554.146 lakhs to the programme."
The minister added that the intended benefits of the programme are to increase farmer’s income by technological interventions and develop bio-based enterprises in rural areas. “The programme has benefitted over four lakhs farmers (directly or indirectly) by increasing their agriculture output and income. It is also successful in developing 200 entrepreneurs in rural areas. The department has till date provided support of Rs. 9554.146 lakhs to the programme."
Singh said that the ministries/departments of the government are implementing multiple programmes for direct linkage between science laboratories and farmers in country.
Singh said that the ministries/departments of the government are implementing multiple programmes for direct linkage between science laboratories and farmers in country.
Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE)/Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is supporting 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and implementing programmes like Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav (MGMG), Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) programme and farmer FIRST.
Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE)/Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is supporting 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and implementing programmes like Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav (MGMG), Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) programme and farmer FIRST.
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratories CIMAP (Central Institute of Medicinal & Aromatic Plants) and National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow (NBRI) provides technical support and advice to farmers through training programmes and skill development programmes on various aspects of agriculture, science and technology.
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratories CIMAP (Central Institute of Medicinal & Aromatic Plants) and National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow (NBRI) provides technical support and advice to farmers through training programmes and skill development programmes on various aspects of agriculture, science and technology.
In addition to Biotech-Kisan, the department is also supporting farmers through its societal programme.
In addition to Biotech-Kisan, the department is also supporting farmers through its societal programme.