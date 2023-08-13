Bipartisan support in US for closer India ties for America’s national security, to confront China: Shri Thanedar

Bipartisan support in US for closer India ties for America’s national security, to confront China: Shri Thanedar1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 11:35 PM IST
In the US, there is bipartisan support for closer ties with India and it was evident from the warm welcome showered on Modi by both Democrats and Republicans during his address to the joint session of the US Congress on June 23, a report said citing US Congressman Thanedar
US lawmaker Shri Thanedar on Sunday said that ties between India and the US are crucial for the national security of the America and to confront China's aggressive behavior, according to a report by news agency PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message