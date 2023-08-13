comScore
Bipartisan support in US for closer India ties for America’s national security, to confront China: Shri Thanedar

 1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 11:35 PM IST Livemint

In the US, there is bipartisan support for closer ties with India and it was evident from the warm welcome showered on Modi by both Democrats and Republicans during his address to the joint session of the US Congress on June 23, a report said citing US Congressman Thanedar

US Congressman Shri Thanedar. (PTI)Premium
US Congressman Shri Thanedar. (PTI)

US lawmaker Shri Thanedar on Sunday said that ties between India and the US are crucial for the national security of the America and to confront China's aggressive behavior, according to a report by news agency PTI.

In an interview with PTI, Thanedar said that there is a general view in the US Congress that Washington's relationship with New Delhi is very important for the national security of the US.

In the US, there is bipartisan support for closer ties with India and it was evident from the warm welcome showered on Prime Minister Modi by both Democrats and Republicans during his address to the joint session of the US Congress on June 23, the report said citing the US Congressman.

“PM Modi's visit to the US was very very significant. The chemistry and friendship between PM Modi and President Joe Biden signified that we are turning a new page in our relationship," said the report quoting Thanedar.

“Our visit to India is aimed at continuing to foster that relationship into a long-lasting friendship, he also said.

The Indian-origin Thanedar is part of a bipartisan group of the US lawmakers who are on a visit to India to take part in several events including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the historic Red Fort on August 15. The delegation is led by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Michael Waltz. The two are co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

“Currently, there is a general feeling in the Congress that this relationship with India is very important for the national security of the US, considering the Ukraine war and China's aggression," Thanedar told PTI.

Considering China's aggressive behaviour and its unfair trade policies, the US is looking at India to become a strong partner, said the report citing Thanedar. “It is very important that the US and India work together in areas of space and defence, focus on innovation in defence technologies - be it drones or jet engines."

“This collaboration will go a long way in sending a strong message to China and Russia that their aggression will not be tolerated," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

