Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb has gone into home isolation after two of his family members tested positive for Coonavirus.

Deb has also taken the test but the result of the test are awaited.

Tripura CM took to twitter to confirm the news.

This is what he wrote on the micro blogging site,

'Two of my family members found COVID19 POSITIVE. Other family members found NEGATIVE

I have undergone COVID19 test, result is yet to come

I am following self isolation at my residence & all precautionary measures have been taken

Praying for the speedy recovery of family members'

Earlier on Monday, Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad went into home isolation after meeting union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday. This is what he said on Twitter,

‘Friends! I’m absolutely fine. To follow protocol I hv isolated myself at home for few days as I had met Amit Shah Ji on Saturday evening for n official meeting. I’m working from home & following daily routine including Yoga & exercise.Also reading books & enjoying classical music.’

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh, with 52,972 cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surged to over 11.86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in India has also crossed the 2 crore-mark, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The total coronavirus cases surged to 18,03,695, while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 38,135 with 771 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed

