In the latest update, at least 22 people have been arrested so far in connection with violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. Family members of Bhadu Sheikh, the TMC Panchayat leader whose killing on Monday is suspected to have sparked off the attack with petrol bombs on some 10 houses in Bogtui village on the outskirts of Rampurhat town, claimed that Sheikh's sons were among those arrested. However the police as yet have not released any names of suspects who have been arrested.