Eight people were charred to death as their houses were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district early on Tuesday
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognisance of the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district that claimed eight lives. The HC has also as the the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) to collect evidence samples from the crime scene and protect eyewitnesses.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Kolkata Literary Meet 2022, virtually also said, “The culprits (in the Birbhum killings) should not be forgiven."
The Incident
Eight people were charred to death as their houses were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district early on Tuesday. This incident is allegedly a fallout of ruling TMC panchayat official’s murder.
Sheikh, a TMC leader and a pradhan of Boroshal gram panchayat, was killed by some miscreants on March 21 night. The killing led to a violent backlash in which around 10 to 12 houses were torched and eight people were burnt alive.
The incident led to the death of six women and two children. All eight of them, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen houses were set ablaze with petrol bombs in Bogtui village in the early hours of Tuesday.
Arrests
In the latest update, at least 22 people have been arrested so far in connection with violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. Family members of Bhadu Sheikh, the TMC Panchayat leader whose killing on Monday is suspected to have sparked off the attack with petrol bombs on some 10 houses in Bogtui village on the outskirts of Rampurhat town, claimed that Sheikh's sons were among those arrested. However the police as yet have not released any names of suspects who have been arrested.
Eleven people were arrested the same day for their involvement in the incident.
West Bengal CM takes charge
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit Rampurhat on 24 March Thursday. Banerjee has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. One of the petitions before the HC stated that the SIT has already given many contradictory statements on the issue and that it will only act as a "slave of the ruling party," reported Bar and Bench.
"The SIT will leave no stone unturned to cover up the issue," the petition stated.
Banerjee termed the Birbhum incident "unfortunate" said that her government will take action in a 'fair' manner.
She also slammed governor Jagdeep Dhankhar terming him as "one ladsahab" who has been making negative statements against the state.
Mamata, who will visit Rampurhat on Thursday, said she is concerned about people in the state.
Calcutta High Court takes action
A bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj will hear the matter at 2 pm.
The division bench took a suo motu petition and a set of PILs, ordered that CCTVs be installed at the crime scene in the presence of district judge, Purba Bardhaman, and recordings be done until further orders.
It asked the DGP to ensure safety of witnesses, including that of a minor boy injured in the arson, in consultation with the district judge, Purba Bardhaman.
The court observed that suo motu petition has been registered for fair investigation in the case. The petitioners in the PILs have prayed for a probe by the CBI or by any other agency which is not controlled by the state.
Advocate general representing the government opposed the prayer, stating an SIT was probing the matter and that there was no need to transfer the case to any other agency.
Official agencies involved
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo said that the commission has sent notices to district SP Nagendra Nath Tripathi and DGP Manoj Malaviya to submit a factual report within three days over Birbhum violence in West Bengal.
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed CFSL Delhi to immediately collect necessary materials for forensic examination at Bogtui village in Bengal’s Birbhum district
Leaders react
Opposition parties drew rallies to Rampurhat, while BJP took the loudest voice of protest. CPIM leaders also visited the village. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday called for President's rule in West Bengal
The incident also saw a verbal war between West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Kolkata Literary Meet 2022, virtually also said, “The culprits (in the Birbhum killings) should not be forgiven."
A BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari was stopped from visiting the spot in West Bengal's Birbhum district.
