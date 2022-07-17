The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials made the statement on Sunday. The bird was discovered in the glove box on the co-side pilot's of the aircraft when it was at a height of 37,000 feet, according to the officials. According to the airline, the aircraft landed safely in Kochi. It is being looked into by DGCA .

The officials who spoke about the situation claimed that, at first glance, it appears that there was a ground handling error at a foreign station. In another instance, a burning smell was detected in the cabin mid-flight on an Air India Express flight between Calicut and Dubai on July 16. The flight was diverted to Muscat.

Air India Express did not respond to PTI's requests for statements regarding the two aforementioned incidents.

Although they constitute a serious threat to aviation safety, bird strikes are only occasionally responsible for significant incidents. Most bird collisions with aircraft result in minimal damage to the target aircraft, but almost always result in the death of the birds involved.

Typically, bird hits happen while an aircraft is flying at low altitudes. Therefore, during an aeroplane's takeoff or landing (or other associated phases), the conditions are most favourable for a bird hit. This makes sense because most birds fly at low altitudes, increasing the likelihood that they would collide with an aircraft.

(With PTI inputs)