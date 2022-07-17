Bird enters cockpit of Air India Express' Bahrain-Kochi flight1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 02:35 PM IST
A bird was found mid-air in the cockpit of Air India Express' Bahrain-Kochi flight on July 15.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials made the statement on Sunday. The bird was discovered in the glove box on the co-side pilot's of the aircraft when it was at a height of 37,000 feet, according to the officials. According to the airline, the aircraft landed safely in Kochi. It is being looked into by DGCA .