Bird Flu: 12,369 samples tested in Odisha, none tested positive

Amid the emergence of bird flu in several states in the country, the Odisha government on Sunday said that a total of 12,369 samples of birds have been collected and no sample has tested positive for Avian Influenza so far.

"During the current migratory season, a total of 12,369 samples of birds have been collected and no sample has tested positive for Avian Influenza so far in Odisha," said Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department.

The Chief District Veterinary Officers have been instructed to intensify surveillance by continuous checking and disinfection of poultry farms, said the state government.

Poultry farm owners, poultry meat and egg shop owners, and other poultry farmers are requested to remain vigilant and keep the premises of farms, shops, and poultry houses clean and maintain hygiene, they added.

A total of five surveillance teams have been constituted in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area by the Chief District Veterinary Officer of Khordha for surveillance of the poultry shops and nearby farms, the government said.

The Standard Operating Procedures and Action Plan for preparedness, control, and containment measures for Avian Influenza were briefed and oriented to all field officers, the government said in a release.

On January 7 in Govindpur village of Badaberana Gram of Khordha District, around 120 poultry birds have been reported dead. Five of the dead birds have been taken to the laboratory for examination. All five samples have been tested negative for Avian Influenza virus based on the Avian Influenza virus antigen test.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying on Sunday said that the central teams formed for monitoring the spread of bird flu are visiting the affected sites in seven states across the country.

So far, the disease has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

