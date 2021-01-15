OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bird flu: 382 birds from 9 Maharashtra districts reported dead, state tally rises
On Thursday, 382 bird deaths were reported from different districts in Maharashtra. (HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)
On Thursday, 382 bird deaths were reported from different districts in Maharashtra. (HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)

Bird flu: 382 birds from 9 Maharashtra districts reported dead, state tally rises

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 07:04 AM IST Staff Writer

The results of the examination of the previously sent samples from Mumbai, Ghodbander (Thane district) and Dapoli tested positive for bird flu in crows

Cases of bird flu are spreading in Maharashtra with 382 bird deaths reported from nine districts on Thursday, taking the toll to 3,378 across the state.

According to the state department, samples of birds from four more districts in the state Latur, Nanded, Nashik and Ahmednagar returned positive for bird flu.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Data released on Monday showed retail inflation sharply decelerated to a 14-month low in December to 4.59%, returning to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s comfort zone as food inflation subsided.

Wholesale inflation eases in Dec

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST
WhatsApp changed its privacy policy in ‘the most arbitrary manner and had made it compulsory for its users to accept its terms and conditions, failing which the accounts and services would be terminated after 8 February 2021 for the respective user,’ said the petition.

Plea in Delhi high court against WhatsApp’s new privacy policy

1 min read . 07:24 AM IST
Farmers sit at the site during their ongoing protest against new farm laws

Protesting farmers to meet govt today

1 min read . 07:10 AM IST
On Thursday, 382 bird deaths were reported from different districts in Maharashtra. (HT Photo)

Bird flu: 382 birds from 9 Maharashtra districts reported dead, state tally rises

1 min read . 07:04 AM IST

"A total of 382 birds have died on January 14. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and DIS, Pune. A total of 3,378 deaths of various birds have been recorded till the date since January 8. So far, nine districts have been exposed to bird flu in the state," the state department said.

The results of the examination of the previously sent samples from Mumbai, Ghodbander (Thane district) and Dapoli tested positive for bird flu in crows and herons and samples sent from poultry farm from Muramba (Tal Parbhani) have been found positive for the (H5N1 strain) and samples of Crows from Beed district have been found positive for the H5N8 strain.

Western Region Disease Diagnosis Laboratory received 66 samples, out of which results for 44 samples have been declared and results of 22 samples are awaited.

Out of the 44 declared results, eight poultry samples from Parbhani, Latur, Beed and Nanded Districts have been confirmed for H5 strain of Bird Flu; whereas 13 Poultry samples from Akola, Amravati, Ahmednagar, Pune and Solapur have been tested negative for Bird Flu.

Nine crow samples from Mumbai, Beed, Thane, Ratnagiri, Nashik and Nanded have tested positive for Bird Flu; whereas one crow sample from Chandrapur has tested negative. Ten samples from other birds like Herons, Parrots, Sparrows etc from Parbhani, Latur, Thane, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts have tested positive, wheas samples from Gondia, Nagpur, Nashik, Yavatmal and Satara have tested negative.

Meanwhile, the Centre issued several advisories on the spread of bird flu across the country, state governments are now undertaking awareness campaigns through newspaper advertisements, social media platforms, in a bid to inform the general public, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout