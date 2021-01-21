Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bird flu: 53,000 poultry birds to be culled at Punjab's Mohali
The samples from poultry farms were sent to NIHSAD for confirmation on after the NRDDL in Jalandhar suspected hem to be positive for bird flu

Bird flu: 53,000 poultry birds to be culled at Punjab's Mohali

1 min read . 06:14 PM IST PTI

  • 'The culling of around 53,000 birds will either start today evening or tomorrow,' said a state official
  • The department has constituted 25 teams for the culling drive, he added

Around 53,000 birds of two poultry farms in Punjab's Mohali are to be culled after some samples from there testing positive for avian flu, a senior official said on Thursday.

Around 53,000 birds of two poultry farms in Punjab's Mohali are to be culled after some samples from there testing positive for avian flu, a senior official said on Thursday.

The reports of samples taken from two poultry farms at Behra village in Dera Bassi in Mohali were received from the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases lab in Bhopal on Wednesday. “The culling of around 53,000 birds will either start today evening or tomorrow," said V K Janjua, Additional Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry and Dairy).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Hopes fade for turnaround in Asia’s worst-performing currency of 2020

2 min read . 06:20 PM IST

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Amazon Prime Video for ‘Mirzapur’

2 min read . 06:19 PM IST

Bird flu: 53,000 poultry birds to be culled at Punjab's Mohali

1 min read . 06:14 PM IST

Fire at Serum Institute's plant: 5 dead, 4 rescued, says Pune mayor

2 min read . 06:11 PM IST

The reports of samples taken from two poultry farms at Behra village in Dera Bassi in Mohali were received from the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases lab in Bhopal on Wednesday. “The culling of around 53,000 birds will either start today evening or tomorrow," said V K Janjua, Additional Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry and Dairy).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Hopes fade for turnaround in Asia’s worst-performing currency of 2020

2 min read . 06:20 PM IST

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Amazon Prime Video for ‘Mirzapur’

2 min read . 06:19 PM IST

Bird flu: 53,000 poultry birds to be culled at Punjab's Mohali

1 min read . 06:14 PM IST

Fire at Serum Institute's plant: 5 dead, 4 rescued, says Pune mayor

2 min read . 06:11 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

As per the government of India guidelines, the birds of poultry farms located within one km of an infected farm have to be culled. There was no other poultry farm other than these two within one km radius, an official said. The department has constituted 25 teams for the culling drive, he added. After culling, the poultry birds would be buried, he said.

The samples taken from two poultry farms had tested positive for H5N8 strain on Wednesday. The samples from these poultry farms were sent to NIHSAD for confirmation on January 15 after the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NRDDL) in Jalandhar suspected hem to be positive for bird flu.

These two poultry farms are layer farms where birds are reared for eggs. Punjab had sounded an alert earlier this month after bird flu cases were reported from several states and Union territories in north India, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.