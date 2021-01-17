Bird flu: 983 more birds die in Maharashtra, state death toll soars to 5,151

The samples from Mumbai, Ghodbander (Thane district) and Dapoli for crows and herons and samples of poultry farm from Muramba have been found positive for (H5N1 strain) and samples of crows from Beed district have been found positive for H5N8 strain. Accordingly, the area is declared as an "infected zone" and action is taken to enforce the prescribed preventive measures, at Murumba, District Parbhani.

