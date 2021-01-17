Subscribe
Home >News >India >Bird flu: 983 more birds die in Maharashtra, state death toll soars to 5,151
Workers unload chickens at Ghazipur Murga Mandi, in New Delhi.

Bird flu: 983 more birds die in Maharashtra, state death toll soars to 5,151

1 min read . 06:46 AM IST ANI

  • According to the state department, the highest number of poultry birds were found dead in Latur, Yavatmal, Ahmadnagar, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, among others
  • The Centre issued several advisories on the spread of bird flu across the country

Mumbai: Amidst a bird flu scare in some parts of the country, Maharashtra on Saturday reported deaths of 983 birds, taking the cumulative toll to 5,151 in the state.

Mumbai: Amidst a bird flu scare in some parts of the country, Maharashtra on Saturday reported deaths of 983 birds, taking the cumulative toll to 5,151 in the state.

According to the state department, the highest number of poultry birds were found dead in Latur (253), followed by Yavatmal (205), Ahmadnagar (151), Wardha (109), Nagpur (45), Gondia (23), among others.

"A total of 983 birds have died on January 16. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and DIS, Pune. A total of 5,151 deaths of various birds have been reported till the date since January 8," the department said.

The samples from Mumbai, Ghodbander (Thane district) and Dapoli for crows and herons and samples of poultry farm from Muramba have been found positive for (H5N1 strain) and samples of crows from Beed district have been found positive for H5N8 strain. Accordingly, the area is declared as an "infected zone" and action is taken to enforce the prescribed preventive measures, at Murumba, District Parbhani.

The Centre issued several advisories on the spread of bird flu across the country, state governments are now undertaking awareness campaigns through newspaper advertisements, social media platforms, in a bid to inform the general public, said the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD).

Properly cooked meat or poultry and boiled eggs are safe for human consumption. "It is appealed to the citizens that they should not consume raw, half-cooked poultry meat or eggs. It is also urged not to spread misconceptions and rumors based on unscientific information about bird flu," the department added.

