Home >News >India >Bird flu confirmed in 9 states for poultry birds; govt to compensate farmers for losses
A worker cleans a poultry farm amid bird flu scare in Surat. (PTI)
2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 06:42 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The outbreaks of avian influenza has been identified in 12 States for crow or migratory or wild birds
  • All states have been reporting to the Department on a daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by them, the ministry said

The central government on Saturday said that the bird flu has been confirmed in nine states for poultry birds. These states include Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The outbreaks of avian influenza has been identified in 12 States for crow or migratory or wild birds, the ministry said. These states are Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

The crow and pigeon samples submitted from Rudraprayag, Lansdowne Forest Range and Paudi Forest Range of Uttarakhand have been found negative for avian influenza, informed ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying. The pigeon samples from Sriganganagar, Rajasthan and crow and peacock samples from Fatehpur of Uttar Pradesh have also tested negative for bird flu, the ministry added.

A worker cleans a poultry farm amid bird flu scare in Surat.

"Control and containment operations (cleaning and disinfection) are going on in the affected epicentres of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand and Kerala," the ministry said.

Those farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled or disposed of by the State as per the action plan, will receive compensation from the government, the ministry said. "The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Government of India provides funds to states/UTs on a 50:50 sharing basis under ASCAD component of its LH & DC Scheme, the ministry added.

All states have been reporting to the Department on a daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by them based on the revised action plan for prevention, control and containment of avian influenza 2021, the ministry said.

"The department is taking continuous efforts to generate awareness about Avian through platforms including social media platforms like Twitter, Face book handles," it further added.

Compensation is paid to farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled/disposed of by the State as per the Action Plan.

