Bird flu confirmed in poultry samples from Mumbai's Thane, Kalyan areas: Centre

Giving the status of bird flu spread in the country, the Union Health Ministry today said that outbreaks of Avian Influenza have been confirmed in 5 States for poultry birds and in 10 States for Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds.

Further, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in poultry samples from Allapuzha district, Kerala and in the districts of Nanded (Chikhari and Talahari villages), Satara ( Marai Wadi), Latur (Davangaon), Nagpur ( Waranga), Gadchiroli (Gadchiroli), Mumbai (Kalyan,Thane)and Beed (Warati).

Moreover, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds in the States of Uttar Pradesh (Aliganj, Kheri -Crow), and Punjab (Rupnagar-Bar Headed Goose), the health ministry said in a statement.

In Maharashtra, in the epicentres of Parbhani district and CPDO, Mumbai control and containment operations have been completed and sanitization is under process.

"In all other affected epicentres RRTs have been deployed and culling of poultry birds is underway," it stated. Surveillance work is continued at the places where positive results have been reported in crow/migratory/wild birds.

Further, in Madhya Pradesh (Districts of Harda and Mandsaur) culling operations have been completed and Chhattisgarh (District Balod), RRTs have been deployed for culling of poultry birds around 1Km radius of epicentres of the outbreakin poultry. Culling operation of poultry is continuing in the epicentres of Haryana (District Panchkula).

The central team formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country is visiting the affected sites and has visited Raigad and Pune district of Maharashtra to monitor the epicenters of AI outbreak and conducting epidemiological studies.

Meanwhile, sample from Red Fort, Delhi, where 15 crows died few days ago, testeds positive for bird flu tod. The monument is shut for public till Jan 26.

All the states are reporting to the Department on daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by the States/UTs based on the Revised Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021.

"The Department is taking continuous efforts to generate awareness about Avian through platforms including social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook handles," the health ministry further stated.

