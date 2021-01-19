OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bird flu confirmed in poultry samples from Mumbai's Thane, Kalyan areas: Centre
In Maharashtra the epicentres are Parbhani district and CPDO (PTI)
In Maharashtra the epicentres are Parbhani district and CPDO (PTI)

Bird flu confirmed in poultry samples from Mumbai's Thane, Kalyan areas: Centre

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 06:59 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Mumbai's control and containment operations have been completed and sanitization is under process
  • Avian Influenza has been confirmed in poultry samples from Allapuzha district, Kerala, Nagpur ( Waranga), among other areas of the county, the govt adds

Giving the status of bird flu spread in the country, the Union Health Ministry today said that outbreaks of Avian Influenza have been confirmed in 5 States for poultry birds and in 10 States for Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds.

Further, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in poultry samples from Allapuzha district, Kerala and in the districts of Nanded (Chikhari and Talahari villages), Satara ( Marai Wadi), Latur (Davangaon), Nagpur ( Waranga), Gadchiroli (Gadchiroli), Mumbai (Kalyan,Thane)and Beed (Warati).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premier Giuseppe Conte

Italian PM Conte pleads for Senate support ahead of confidence vote

3 min read . 07:23 PM IST
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. File photo: Mint

India must remain an integral part of global economy: Amitabh Kant

2 min read . 07:19 PM IST
(Photo: Reuters)

India to supply Covid vaccines to 6 countries from tomorrow in a phased manner: MEA

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST
Selected applicants will be provided quantum computing hardware and other tools through a quantum computing service called Amazon Braket

MeitY collaborates with Amazon to set up India’s first quantum computing lab

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST

Moreover, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds in the States of Uttar Pradesh (Aliganj, Kheri -Crow), and Punjab (Rupnagar-Bar Headed Goose), the health ministry said in a statement.

In Maharashtra, in the epicentres of Parbhani district and CPDO, Mumbai control and containment operations have been completed and sanitization is under process.

"In all other affected epicentres RRTs have been deployed and culling of poultry birds is underway," it stated. Surveillance work is continued at the places where positive results have been reported in crow/migratory/wild birds.

Further, in Madhya Pradesh (Districts of Harda and Mandsaur) culling operations have been completed and Chhattisgarh (District Balod), RRTs have been deployed for culling of poultry birds around 1Km radius of epicentres of the outbreakin poultry. Culling operation of poultry is continuing in the epicentres of Haryana (District Panchkula).

The central team formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country is visiting the affected sites and has visited Raigad and Pune district of Maharashtra to monitor the epicenters of AI outbreak and conducting epidemiological studies.

Meanwhile, sample from Red Fort, Delhi, where 15 crows died few days ago, testeds positive for bird flu tod. The monument is shut for public till Jan 26.

All the states are reporting to the Department on daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by the States/UTs based on the Revised Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021.

"The Department is taking continuous efforts to generate awareness about Avian through platforms including social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook handles," the health ministry further stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout