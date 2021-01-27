Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bird flu confirmed in Solapur, Pune, Nashik and 5 other districts in Maharashtra
Karad: A worker sprays disinfectant inside a poultry farm as a precaution against bird flu, in Karad, Maharashtra, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_12_2021_000064A)

Bird flu confirmed in Solapur, Pune, Nashik and 5 other districts in Maharashtra

1 min read . 06:36 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The outbreaks of avian influenza were detected in nine states for poultry birds
  • Further, avian influenza were found in crow in Uttarakhand (Rudraprayag Forest Division), Titar in Junagad(Gujarat) and peacock in Beed (Maharashtra), the ministry confirmed

Bird flu was confirmed in poultry samples from Nanded, Solapur, Pune, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Akola, Nashik and Hingoli districts of Maharashtra; Bhavnagar district of Gujarat and Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, the ministry said on Wednesday. Further, avian influenza were found in crow in Uttarakhand (Rudraprayag Forest Division), Titar in Junagad(Gujarat) and peacock in Beed (Maharashtra), the ministry confirmed.

Bird flu was confirmed in poultry samples from Nanded, Solapur, Pune, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Akola, Nashik and Hingoli districts of Maharashtra; Bhavnagar district of Gujarat and Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, the ministry said on Wednesday. Further, avian influenza were found in crow in Uttarakhand (Rudraprayag Forest Division), Titar in Junagad(Gujarat) and peacock in Beed (Maharashtra), the ministry confirmed.

The outbreaks of avian influenza were detected in nine states for poultry birds. These states were Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. In 12 states, bird flu was confirmed for crow or migratory or wild birds. These states included Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, according to ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Big relief for spouses of H1B workers as Biden withdraws Trump-era plan to kill H4 work permits

1 min read . 08:08 PM IST

India smartphone market sees 4% dip to 150 mn units in 2020, Q4 shipment up 19%

3 min read . 07:45 PM IST

Covid-19: Govt extends guidelines till Feb-end, allows most activities outside containment zones - Details here

3 min read . 07:18 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi to address WEF's Davos Dialogue tomorrow

1 min read . 07:22 PM IST

The outbreaks of avian influenza were detected in nine states for poultry birds. These states were Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. In 12 states, bird flu was confirmed for crow or migratory or wild birds. These states included Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, according to ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Big relief for spouses of H1B workers as Biden withdraws Trump-era plan to kill H4 work permits

1 min read . 08:08 PM IST

India smartphone market sees 4% dip to 150 mn units in 2020, Q4 shipment up 19%

3 min read . 07:45 PM IST

Covid-19: Govt extends guidelines till Feb-end, allows most activities outside containment zones - Details here

3 min read . 07:18 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi to address WEF's Davos Dialogue tomorrow

1 min read . 07:22 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Control and containment operations (cleaning and disinfection) are going on in the affected epicentres of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat," the official statement mentioned.

"Surveillance work is continued at the places where positive results have been reported in other species of birds excluding poultry," it further added.

The compensation were paid to the farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed have been culled or disposed. "The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), government of India provides funds to states/ UTs on a 50:50 sharing basis under ASCAD component of its LH & DC Scheme,"

Maharashtra government sanctioned a compensation package of 130 lakh for culling of poultry and other birds, eggs and poultry feed and operational cost of disease control within 1 km radius of the infected area, under the Bird Flu Disease Control Program, the ministry added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.