Bird flu detected in Kerala's Alappuzha, Kottayam; govt to set up control rooms

Alappuzha and Kottayam in Kerala were put on high alert after bird flu cases were confirmed in the districts, said State Minister for Forest, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development K Raju on Monday.

"Eight samples of ducks have been tested in Bhopal out of which five tested positive. The presence of the H5N8 virus has been confirmed," said Raju.

The minister said that the virus is not transferable to humans but birds will have to be culled within one kilometre of areas of infection reported to check its spread.

"This includes ornamental birds and domestic birds. Compensation for farmers will be decided in consultation with the Chief Minister. About 12,000 ducks have died already and about 36,000 ducks will have to be killed," said Raju.

He said that immediate action has been taken in the wake of the news.

"Control rooms will be opened in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. Rapid Action Forces will be deployed and no panic situation prevails. The H5N8 virus has been reported in Kerala in the past. This virus will not spread to humans," said the minister.

In 2016, bird flu was reported in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts and at least 2 lakh chicken and ducks were culled to control the outbreak.

The infection reappeared in March 2020 as the state was readying itself to deal with coronavirus cases. The presence of bird flu was confirmed in two areas of Kozhikode district.

The infection, also known as avian flu, is a variety of influenza caused by a virus in birds. It can spread to humans and can trigger a person to person transmission, experts say. There are many varieties of viruses and H7N9 is considered dangerous among them, they say.













