Home >News >India >Bird flu: Fresh cases confirmed in Mumbai; culling underway, says govt
A worker cleans a poultry farm amid bird flu scare in Surat. (PTI)
Bird flu: Fresh cases confirmed in Mumbai; culling underway, says govt

2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 09:08 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The cases of avian influenza have been confirmed in poultry at Central Poultry Development Organization (CPDO (WR), Mumbai, the centre said

Fresh cases of bird flu were confirmed in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, the central government said on Sunday. "... cases of avian influenza have been confirmed in poultry at Central Poultry Development Organization (CPDO (WR), Mumbai of Maharashtra, and Kheda Road,in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh," ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying said in a statement.

The culling of birds was started in Mumbai, the ministry informed. "In Maharashtra, RRTs has been deployed and culling of poultry birds is underway in all the affected epicentres including CPDO, Mumbai," it added. In Madhya Pradesh, RRTs was deployed. "Culling operation of poultry is continuing in the epicentres of Haryana," according to ministry.

Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department started a toll free helpline number. Anyone can report any unusual mortality of birds in the state.

For the departmental officials and the general public, The Thackeray government put requisite information on avian influenza in line with the revised Avian Influenza Action Plan 2021. "As gathered, necessary notifications regarding 'infected area', etc. to check spread of the disease, have already been issued by the state." the ministry said.

"In order to contain the incidences of Bird Flu without delay, the exercise of the powers conferred under Prevention And Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, the state government has delegated all its requisite powers on District Collectors within their local jurisdiction in the state for prevention, control and eradication of avian influenza," it further added.

The avian influenza was also confirmed in crows at Panna, Sanchi, Raisen, Balaghat, and in birds at Sheopur (crow, owl) and Mandsaur(swan, pigeon) districts of Madhya Pradesh; Bastar (crow, pigeon) and Dantewade (crow) districts of Chhattisgarh; crow samples from Haridwar and Lansdowne forest range of Uttarakhand. Further, Heron sample in Rohini have been tested positive for avian influenza.

"Today,samples tested from Rajasthan and Gujarat have been found negative for Avian Influenza," the ministry added.

"The central team formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites and conducting epidemiological studies," the government said.


