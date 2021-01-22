Bird flu in India: Avian Influenza confirmed across 12 states so far, says govt

The Central Government on Friday said bird flu in poultry birds has been confirmed so far in nine states -- Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Across crow/migratory/wild birds, Avian Influenza has been reported in 12 states -- Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

"Till 22nd January, 2021 outbreaks of Avian Influenza (Bird flu) have been confirmed in 9 States (Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab) for poultry birds and in 12 States (Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab) for Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds," an official statement said.

Status of Avian Influenza in India:

1) Avian Influenza has been confirmed in poultry samples from Almora (RKPura, Hawalbagh) district of Uttarakhand; Somnath (Dolasa, Kodinar) district of Gujarat.

2) Avian Influenza has been confirmed in crows in Jammu and Kashmir (Kulgam, Anantnag, Budgam and Pulwama); in Kaliji Pheasantbird in the Tehri range of Uttarakhand.

3) Crow samples submitted from the Alwar district of Rajasthan have been found negative for Avian Influenza.

4) Control and Containment Operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are going on in the affected epicentres of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

5) All the states are reporting to the Department of Animal Husbandry on daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by the States/UTs based on the Revised Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021.

6) The Department is taking continuous efforts to generate awareness about Avian through platforms including social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook handles.

