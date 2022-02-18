THANE : There are no points of concern in other districts of Maharashtra, , Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Friday after bird flu cases were detected in Thane district.

100 poultry birds died at a farm in Vehloli village in the tehsil recently, after bird flu cases were detected in in Shahapur.

A Pune-based laboratory confirmed the virus after samples were colleceted and sent to them . Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Thane Zilla Parishad, Dr Bhausaheb Dangde had said that the birds died due to H5N1 avian influenza.

Speaking to reporters, Narvekar said the district administration has issued a notification for culling of birds in the farms within one-km radius of the affected farm.

Apart from bird flu cases reported from Shahapur, no cases have been detected in any other part of the district, he said, assuring people there was no cause for panic.

At least 15,600 broiler birds had been culled in Shahapur in compliance with the standard operating procedure till Friday morning, the PRO of the Thane Zilla Parishad Pankaj Chavan said.

Apart from this, 7,962 layer birds, 20 ducks, 980 eggs, litter feed etc have also been culled, he said, adding that the process of culling is underway.

The district administration is monitoring the situation closely to prevent the spread to other locations, the official said.

