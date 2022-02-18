Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Bird flu in Maha: Cause for concern in other parts of Thane district? Here's what DC said

Bird flu in Maha: Cause for concern in other parts of Thane district? Here's what DC said

FILE PHOTO: At least 15,600 broiler birds had been culled in Shahapur in compliance with the standard operating procedure till Friday morning . REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko/File Photo
1 min read . 04:31 PM IST Livemint

Bird flu cases have been detected in Shahapur, following the death of around 100 birds at a poultry farm in Vehloli village in the tehsil recently.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

THANE : There are no points of concern in other districts of Maharashtra, , Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Friday after bird flu cases were detected in Thane district. 

THANE : There are no points of concern in other districts of Maharashtra, , Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Friday after bird flu cases were detected in Thane district. 

100 poultry birds died at a farm in Vehloli village in the tehsil recently, after bird flu cases were detected in in Shahapur.

100 poultry birds died at a farm in Vehloli village in the tehsil recently, after bird flu cases were detected in in Shahapur.

A Pune-based laboratory confirmed the virus after samples were colleceted and sent to them . Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Thane Zilla Parishad, Dr Bhausaheb Dangde had said that the birds died due to H5N1 avian influenza.

A Pune-based laboratory confirmed the virus after samples were colleceted and sent to them . Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Thane Zilla Parishad, Dr Bhausaheb Dangde had said that the birds died due to H5N1 avian influenza.

Speaking to reporters, Narvekar said the district administration has issued a notification for culling of birds in the farms within one-km radius of the affected farm. 

Speaking to reporters, Narvekar said the district administration has issued a notification for culling of birds in the farms within one-km radius of the affected farm. 

Apart from bird flu cases reported from Shahapur, no cases have been detected in any other part of the district, he said, assuring people there was no cause for panic. 

Apart from bird flu cases reported from Shahapur, no cases have been detected in any other part of the district, he said, assuring people there was no cause for panic. 

At least 15,600 broiler birds had been culled in Shahapur in compliance with the standard operating procedure till Friday morning, the PRO of the Thane Zilla Parishad Pankaj Chavan said. 

At least 15,600 broiler birds had been culled in Shahapur in compliance with the standard operating procedure till Friday morning, the PRO of the Thane Zilla Parishad Pankaj Chavan said. 

Apart from this, 7,962 layer birds, 20 ducks, 980 eggs, litter feed etc have also been culled, he said, adding that the process of culling is underway. 

Apart from this, 7,962 layer birds, 20 ducks, 980 eggs, litter feed etc have also been culled, he said, adding that the process of culling is underway. 

The district administration is monitoring the situation closely to prevent the spread to other locations, the official said.

The district administration is monitoring the situation closely to prevent the spread to other locations, the official said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!