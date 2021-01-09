OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bird Flu India update: Punjab declared 'controlled area', Assam bans import
A vendor carries broiler chickens at a livestock market
A vendor carries broiler chickens at a livestock market

Bird Flu India update: Punjab declared 'controlled area', Assam bans import

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 11:56 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

As per a statement from the Punjab government, a complete ban has also been imposed on the import of live birds including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat

The entire state of Punjab has been declared a 'controlled area' in view of the outbreak of the Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) affecting birds in neighbouring states.

The Assam government on Saturday has also imposed an indefinite ban on the entry of poultry products from outside the Northeastern region as a precautionary measure following avian flu outbreak in some states. The ban comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in effect until further orders, according to a notification issued by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Volunteers stand in a queue outside a vaccination unit during the dry run of the Covid-19 vaccine at a center in Mumbai.

New Covid strain: India's count of UK mutant virus cases rises to 90

1 min read . 01:34 PM IST
Indian students make up 18% of the total number of international students in the US, second only to China.

'Continue online classes': China denies permission to Indian students from flying

1 min read . 01:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021, via video conferencing, in New Delhi.

Democracy in India is the strongest, most vibrant: PM Modi

1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
BJP chief JP Nadda launches campaign to woo farmers in West Bengal

BJP chief JP Nadda launches campaign to woo farmers in West Bengal

2 min read . 01:20 PM IST

As per a statement from the Punjab government, a complete ban has also been imposed on the import of live birds including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat into the state till January 15.

The decision will be reviewed based on the evolving situation, the statement said.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department VK Janjua said that both the decisions were taken in consultation with the Animal Husbandry Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa to prevent and control the spread of Avian Influenza, a scheduled disease in the state.

"These decisions have been taken as per provisions of the act to control scheduled diseases under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009," he added.

The Centre on Friday requested states and Union Territories (UTs) to increase awareness regarding the safety of poultry and poultry products. It also issued appropriate advisories to restore consumer confidence affected by rumours.

Bird Flu has been reported from at least six states including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout