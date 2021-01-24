Bird flu infections confirmed in Delhi, Maharashtra today

Bird flu has been confirmed in crow samples from Jamia Hamdard University, Delhi, the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying mentioned on Sunday. Aviation influenza has also been detected in poultry samples from Sawargad and Ujona Darwah of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

The outbreak of bird flu has already been found in nine states for poultry birds, the ministry said. These states are Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. At least 12 states confimed for crow or migratory or wild birds.

The ministry has already issued post operation surveillance plan (POSP) for one epicentre for Kerala, three epicenters for Madhya Pradesh and five epicenters for Maharashtra.

"Control and containment operations (cleaning and disinfection) are going on in the rest of the affected epicentres of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand," the ministry stated on Sunday.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on Thursday advised consumers to avoid eating half-boiled eggs and undercooked chicken in view of the countrywide outbreak of avian flu among poultry, reported PTI. At the same time, the regulator urged consumers to not panic, saying there was no need to stop buying poultry products as long as they are cooked properly.

Those farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled or disposed of by the State as per the action plan, will receive compensation from the government, the ministry said. "The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Government of India provides funds to states/UTs on a 50:50 sharing basis under ASCAD component of its LH & DC Scheme, the ministry added.

All states have been reporting to the Department on a daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by them based on the revised action plan for prevention, control and containment of avian influenza 2021, the ministry said.

"The department is taking continuous efforts to generate awareness about Avian through platforms including social media platforms like Twitter, Face book handles," it further added.

