Bird flu: NDMC advises restaurants to not sell roasted chicken

Amid the scare of bird flu, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) public health inspectors have requested restaurants not to sell roasted chicken.

At a meeting with senior officers of the municipal corporation over bird flu, NDMC Mayor Jai Prakash announced that they will form monitoring committees in livestock markets to prevent bird flu.

He said, "We will form monitoring committees in all six zones in North Delhi and also set up monitoring committees in livestock markets."

Mayor further said that "We are going to instruct ward public health inspectors to visit restaurants selling roasted chicken and request them not to sell it until the problem of bird flu is over in Delhi."

As the bird flu cases were detected across ten states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said poultry farms, zoos, water bodies will have to be constantly monitored to contain the disease.

Prime Minister Modi also asked all states to remain on alert to control the spread of the disease.

Bird flu has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

"Poultry farms, zoos, water bodies have to be constantly monitored to control the spread of bird flu," said Prime Minister Modi today while interacting with the chief ministers of all the states ahead of the first phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme.

