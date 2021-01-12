Bird Flu outbreak: How different states are tackling the virus?

As hundreds of birds were reported dead in different parts of the country on Monday as the raging bird flu spread to 10 states and Union Territories, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all state governments to remain alert and ensure a constant vigil near places such as water bodies, zoos and poultry farms.

This is how different states and UTs are tackling the bird flu

Mumbai

In the wake of samples of two crows from Mumbai testing positive for bird flu, the city civic body has issued a set of guidelines on reporting the death of birds and safe disposal of their remains.

Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India

The BMC has issued a guideline and appealed to citizens to contact its helpline number 1916, if they notice bird deaths.

It has directed the disaster control department to immediately report about the death of birds to on-duty assistant engineers concerned with solid waste management in the assistant municipal commissioner's office or to the war rooms.

The BMC also directed assistant engineers to bring the death of birds to the notice of state-appointed rapid response teams and dispose the carcasses as per their instructions. As per the directives under 'Avian influenza action plan to control and prevent revised guidelines 2021', the dead birds have to be disposed of by burying them in a pit

Goa

The Goa government has banned the entry of poultry from neighboring states as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to ANI, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "Orders have been issued to ban the transportation of poultry from Maharashtra and Karnataka into Goa. Officials are instructed to ensure barring the entry of poultry from the neighbouring states."

West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Monday directed the districts to step up vigil to check the spread of the disease from sick or dead birds to humans and other domesticated animals. The state Health Department wrote to the chief medical officer of health of all districts, asking them to keep people exposed to dead or sick birds under surveillance.

"Considering the serious situation and the possibility of spread of the disease to humans and other domesticated animals, birds, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change has requested all states to take all possible steps for containing the spread of the disease," the health department's letter said.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan has formed a rapid response team to combat the virus.

As many as 2,950 birds have died so far in 13 districts of Rajasthan, out of which 2200 are crows, the State Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) informed on Monday.

Birendra Singh, Director of the state AHD said out of the 2,930 dead birds in the state, many were peacocks, pigeons among other birds.

"2,950 birds have died so far in 13 districts, of them 2200 are crows. No cases have been reported in poultry yet. Rapid response teams have been formed to remain vigil," Birendra Singh told ANI.

Jharkhand

A large number of crows, mynas and herons were found dead at a village in Jharkhand's Dumka district, triggering panic over the possibility of the bird flu outbreak in the area, officials said on Tuesday.

District Animal Husbandry Officer Awadhesh Kumar Singh said 40-50 birds were found dead at the Pokharia village near Mohulpahari in the Shikaripada police station area on Monday.

The incident triggered panic among the locals as they feared the possibility of the bird flu outbreak in the area, he said.

Samples have been collected and sent for examination to Ranchi, Singh said, adding that the test reports would confirm if it is the bird flu or there was any other reason for the deaths.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via