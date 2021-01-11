Bird flu outbreak in India: Ten states affected so far, says govt

Cases of bird flu have been reported in 10 states across the country till Monday, government authorities have said. Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand joined Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat to confirm the outbreak.

"ICAR- NIHSAD has confirmed the death of crows and migratory/wild birds in Tonk, Karauli, Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan and Valsad, Vadodara and Surat districts of Gujarat," said the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

"Further, the death of crows were confirmed in Kotdwar and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand. Crows and ducks, respectively, were reported dead in New Delhi," the ministry added.

The outbreak of Avian influenza has been among poultry in Parbhani district while it is confirmed from Mumbai, Thane, Dapoli, Beed in crows in Maharashtra.

In Haryana, culling of infected birds is underway for the control and containment of the spread of the disease. A central team has visited Himachal Pradesh and will reach Panchkula on 11 January for carrying out monitoring the epicentre sites and conducting an epidemiological investigation.

States have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation. States and UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc. along with proper disposal of the carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms.

Moreover, maintaining adequate stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations. Secretary DAHD requested State Animal Husbandry departments to ensure effective communication and coordination with Health authorities for close vigilance of the disease status and avoid any chances of jumping of the disease into humans.





