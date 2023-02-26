The bird flu outbreak in Jharkhand's Bokaro district has led to the culling of nearly 4,000 birds, including chickens and ducks. The affected area, within a 1 km radius of the farm, has been declared a restricted zone, and the sale of chicken and ducks in the district has been banned.

H5N1, a type of avian influenza virus, was confirmed among a breed of chicken, 'Kadaknath,' at a farm, where 800 birds died and 103 had to be culled.

"The process to cull a total of 3,856 birds, including chickens and ducks, began late this evening in the affected area -- 1 km radius of the farm," Institute of Animal Health & Production, Ranchi, director Dr Bipin Bihari Mahtha told PTI.

He said the culling will continue on Sunday as the process is time-consuming.

After birds started to die at the farm on February 2, samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for testing and the flu was confirmed, he said. The official also said compensation for the people whose chickens and ducks are being culled is under consideration.

The state is on alert, and a medical team has been formed to monitor the border areas of the district and sample chickens and ducks at large farms. A separate ward has been set up at the Sadar Hospital for people infected with bird flu.

Symptoms of the bird flu infection among humans include severe upper back pain, fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold, and blood in the sputum. To contain the spread of the virus, the Animal Husbandry Department has issued an advisory, urging people to inform them if they see dead birds. Moreover, the district administration has declared a surveillance zone within a 10 km radius of the farm.

(With inputs from agencies)