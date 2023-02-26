Bird Flu outbreak in Jharkhand: Nearly 4,000 birds to be culled in Bokaro
Amid bird flu outbreak, the culling of chicken and ducks will continue on Sunday as the process is time-consuming, an official said
The bird flu outbreak in Jharkhand's Bokaro district has led to the culling of nearly 4,000 birds, including chickens and ducks. The affected area, within a 1 km radius of the farm, has been declared a restricted zone, and the sale of chicken and ducks in the district has been banned.
