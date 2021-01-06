Bird flu poses fresh challenge even as India battles covid-19

Testing has to be intensified for both covid-19 and bird flu cases to track the spread of the infection and to break the chain of transmission. "Surveillance is crucial as the virus is brought by migratory birds who follow a fixed route. It would be prudent to carry out molecular sequencing of the virus to identify the clade and caution neighbouring countries that fall in the route of the migratory birds, to avoid further outbreaks," said Ganguly.