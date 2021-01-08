Bird flu: Punjab declares state 'controlled area'; ban on import of live birds

Punjab has declared the entire state as "controlled area" due to the bird flu outbreak in neighbouring states. The state has also imposed a complete ban on import of live birds, including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat, for any purpose into Punjab with immediate effect till 15 January.

The announcement comes after the presence of the virus was confirmed in Haryana on Friday. The state Animal Husband and Dairying department had sent three samples to the High-Security Animal Disease Laboratory in Bhopal after the intervention of the Centre. Samples from two were found positive for H5N8 (avian influenza).

Culling operations of 1.60 lakh birds in five poultry farms is also underway in Haryana’s Panchkula district.

Death of around 50 birds, mostly crows, has also been reported in the national capital over the last three to four days.

"We received information about the death of crows in Dwarka and Mayur Vihar Phase 3 and of a few wild birds in Hastsal in West Delhi. However, it is yet to be ascertained if bird flu infection is the reason," Dr Rakesh Singh from the animal husbandry unit of the Delhi Development Department said.

Officials from department collected samples from the three areas and sent them to a designated laboratory in Jalandhar, Punjab on Friday.

The authorities in Punjab on Wednesday had alerted officials to keep tabs on any unusual deaths of migratory and poultry birds in the state.

Punjab Animal Husbandry Director Harbinder Singh Kahlon said an advisory has been issued for "surveillance of commercial poultry farms and backyard poultry farms to find any unusual mortality in birds".

Confirmed cases in six states

The outbreak of bird flu has been reported in six states across the country, the central government has said. Gujarat and Haryana joined Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on Friday after poultry and migratory bird samples from the states tested positive for Avian influenza.

Centre has asked the affected states to contain the disease as per the recommended action plan. Unaffected states have been asked to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality among birds so that necessary measures are taken in the fastest possible time.

