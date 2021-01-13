New Delhi: In the wake of bird flu, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation have put a ban on sale, purchase, processing and packaging of chicken across their jurisdiction from immediate effect. On Wednesday, all hotels and restaurants in these parts of Delhi have been directed to not serve poultry meat, related products and dishes made with eggs.

The order issued by the veterinary services department of the NDMC said that owners of restaurants and hotels will face action if egg-based dishes or poultry meat and other products are served to customers.

The order has been issued in public interest and should be diligently complied with, it said.

Testing of samples of crows and ducks had confirmed bird flu cases in the national capital on Monday, prompting the Delhi government to impose a ban on sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city.

The Ghazipur poultry market has also also closed by authorities.

"All meat and poultry shops and meat processing units in areas under the NDMC, are prohibited to sell, store poultry or processed or packaged chicken meat with immediate effect, till further orders," the North Corporation order said.

Delhi government had earlier banned the sale of processed and packaged chicken bought from outside the national capital after positive bird flu tests from crows and ducks.

Several ducks at Sanjay Lake and a large number of crows across various city parks have been found dead in the last one week.

Reports of over 50 bird deaths were received on a helpline of the Delhi government's animal husbandry unit and 18 samples from different parts of the city were sent for avian flu testing on Tuesday, officials had said.

Meanwhile, Central government on Wednesday said cases of Avian Influenza have been confirmed in 10 states, as on 13 January, 2021. Further, cases of unnatural mortality of birds have been reported in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir and 4 districts of Jharkhand.

"States were directed to identify BSL-II labs at the state level for speeding up the identification of infection in the state and timely introduction of control mechanism. The states were also asked to ensure that the infection does not spread among poultry, as it would have a high economic costfor the poultry farmers. It was found that many states are banning supply of poultry and poultry products from other states. As this would add to the negative impact on the poultry industry, the states were requested to reconsider such decision," said Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying in an official statement.





