Home >News >India >Bird flu: Samples of 10 dead poultry birds in Gujarat test positive for avian influenza
Samples of some wild birds had tested positive for the flu in few districts of Gujarat (Representative image). (AP)
1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 03:54 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Ten samples of poultry birds (chicken) tested positive for avian influenza, following which 220 birds in three backyard farms in the village were culled,' deputy director of animal husbandry at Gir Somnath, D M Parmar, has said

Samples of around 10 dead poultry birds from Dolasa village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district have tested positive for avian influenza.

This is the first case in the state where poultry birds have tested positive for avian influenza, an official from the Gujarat animal husbandry department told news agency PTI on Saturday.

Earlier, samples of some wild birds had tested positive for the flu in few districts of the state.

"Ten samples of poultry birds (chicken) tested positive for avian influenza, following which 220 birds in three backyard farms in the village were culled," deputy director of animal husbandry at Gir Somnath, D M Parmar, said.

The district collector issued a notification restricting activities in one km radius of the site from where the carcasses of infected birds were recovered.

Local authorities restricted the movement of poultry products from the affected area as one of the measures to contain the spread of the infection.

Other districts of Gujarat that have reported confirmed bird flu cases are Junagadh, Valsad, Surat, and Vadodara. In these districts, samples of wild birds had tested positive for avian influenza.

On Friday, the Central Government said bird flu in poultry birds has been confirmed so far in nine states -- Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Across crow/migratory/wild birds, Avian Influenza has been reported in 12 states -- Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

