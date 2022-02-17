1 min read.Updated: 17 Feb 2022, 08:46 PM ISTLivemint
Around 25,000 birds being reared at the poultry farms in the one-km area of the affected farm will be culled in the next couple of days
Bird flu cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district after around 100 birds died in a poultry farm. This comes after reports suggested that bird flu cases have been reported from Bihar.
"Around 100 birds died at the poultry farm in Vehloli village in Shahapur tehsil recently. Their samples were sent to a Pune-based laboratory for testing and the results confirmed that they died due to H5N1 avian influenza," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Thane Zilla Parishad, Dr Bhausaheb Dangde, said.
Avian Influenza is a highly contagious viral disease that affects both domestic and wild birds. Avian Influenza viruses have also been isolated, although less frequently, from mammalian species, including rats, mice, weasels, ferrets, pigs, cats, tigers, dogs and horses, as well as from humans.
