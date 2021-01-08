The Mayur Vihar Phase 3 area in New Delhi went in a state of panic after the death of 20 crows were reported over a few days. The residents are scared of a bird flu outbreak as the H5N8 virus has reached neighbouring Haryana.

Officials from the animal husbandry unit of the Development Department on Friday collected samples from the area and sent them to a designated laboratory in Punjab's Jalandhar.

"Around 20 crows have died in the area over the last few days. We are following the standard operating procedure. It is yet to be ascertained whether the cause of death is bird flu infection," Dr Rakesh Singh from the department said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said on Thursday that there is no case of bird flu in Delhi yet and asked officials to keep a close watch on poultry birds coming in from neighbouring states to prevent any infection.

Sisodia had also instructed officials to maintain a strict vigil on birds at major bird sites, especially poultry markets, water bodies, zoos and other potential hotspots.

These include Ghazipur Fish and Poultry Market, Shakti Sthal Lake, Sanjay Lake, Bhalswa Horseshoe Lake, Delhi Zoo, and smaller water bodies in DDA parks among others.

Eleven rapid response teams have been set up to monitor Delhi's potential hotspots.

Meanwhile, five states in the country have reported the outbreak of avian influenza until Friday evening. The states include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Haryana.

Few other states, including Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, have also witnessed unusual deaths of poultry, crows and migratory birds. The Centre has asked local authorities to boost surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos and poultry farms.

