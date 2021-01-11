OPEN APP
Bird flu scare: So far, the disease has been confirmed in Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
Bird flu scare: Over 800 chickens die in Maharashtra in last two days

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 09:07 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Three days ago, 800 chickens in Murumba village in Maharashtra died due to bird flu
  • With this, the bird-flu outbreak confirmed in eight states

Maharashtra's National Laboratory has confirmed that 800 chickens in Murumba village died due to bird flu. According to ANI, the blood samples sent to the laboratory has confirmed the bird flu.

Three days ago, 800 chickens in Murumba village died due to bird flu. District administration had sent blood samples of dead chickens to National Laboratory. Reports confirm that the chickens died of bird flu: Deepak Mughlikar, District Collector, Parbhani confined to ANI.

So far, the disease has been confirmed in Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying on Sunday said that the central teams formed for monitoring the spread of bird flu are visiting the affected sites across the country.

As per the central government, states have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation regarding AI. States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc proper disposal of the carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms.

Moreover, the ministry has issued an advisory to the affected states so as to avoid further spread of disease.

With bird flu reports making headlines across the country, chicken shop owners said their business has been hit hard.

