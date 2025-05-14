Bird Flu Scare: UP govt closes Etawah Lion Safari, zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur and Gorakhpur

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, issued an order to shut down the Etawah Lion Safari and Zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur after finding confirmation about a bird flu outbreak, reported the news agency ANI.

The bird flu was confirmed after the disease killed a tigress at Gorakhpur's Shaheed Ashfaqulla Khan Zoological Park, according to the news report.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the official decision, which was issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Anuradha Vemuri, according to a press statement cited in the agency report.

How will the zoo handle the bird flu outbreak? During the week-long shutdown, Etawah Lion Safari and Zoos will closely monitor all wild animals and make the necessary medical arrangements based on the symptoms witnessed, according to the agency report.

The UP government has also issued special directives which mandate the prompt reporting of unusual animal or bird deaths, especially if they are linked to bird flu, to ensure swift action.

On May 13, CM Yogi Adityanath conducted a meeting with his senior officials to discuss and review the State's response plan for alerts on the H5 Avian Influenza virus. The H5 Avian Influenza virus is a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus that affects birds, particularly poultry such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys.

Yogi Adityanath also met with the state's departmental ministers and officials to review the presentation of PWD, according to the agency report.

