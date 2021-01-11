NEW DELHI : Urging people to not pay heed to rumours about bird flu , Union Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said there is no risk to humans if the animal or poultry products are cooked properly before consuming.

"There is a situation of panic in the country. It is important to not spread rumours about the bird flu. The cases of bird flu have been frequently reported in India since 2006. There's no risk to humans if animal products are cooked properly before eating," Singh said.

Speaking on bird flu cases confirmed in the national capital, the Union Minister said he will be writing to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the closure of the Ghazipur poultry market for 10 days.

"Delhi chief minister has closed the Ghazipur poultry market for 10 days. I have said this before and will say it again. All poultry products can be consumed after cooking property and they pose no harm to people. He (Kejriwal) should not close the market and take precautionary measures like other states," Singh said.

Cases of bird flu have been confirmed by Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi in the county.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Sunday said that the central teams are formed for monitoring the spread of bird flu are visiting the affected sites.

