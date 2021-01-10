Bird Flu cases confirmed in 13 MP dist, 4 parks in Delhi, Kanpur zoo closed

After seven states have confirmed the spread of bird flu, cases have so far been confirmed in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh, while around 1,100 crows and other wild birds have been found dead across 27 districts since the flu virus was first detected in the state last month, a government official said on Sunday.

A poultry market in Agar Malwa district has been shut for a week after the bird flu virus was detected in one sample there, the official from the public relations department said.

The district administration has started culling and burying of poultry birds as per guidelines, she said.

At least 24 crows have been found dead at a park in Delhi's Jasola in the past three days. Meanwhile, 10 ducks have died at the famous Sanjay Lake.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which owns a large number of parks in the city, has closed four parks in the city including Sanjay Lake.

"As a precautionary measure in view of the bird flu scare, Hauz Khas Park, Dwarka Sector 9 Park, Hastsal Park and Sanjay Lake have been closed," a senior official said, adding, "Samples of ducks found dead have been taken by the veterinary department authorities to ascertain if the cause of death was bird flu or not."

Amid the bird flu scare, at least 35 crows have died in the national capital in the past few days and samples have been sent to labs for testing.

"We received information about the death of crows in Dwarka, Mayur Vihar Phase 3 and Hastsal village in west Delhi. However, it is yet to be ascertained if bird flu infection is the reason," said Dr Rakesh Singh, animal husbandry official.

Meanwhile, Kanpur Zoological Park has been closed for visitors for 15 days after a case of avian influenza has been detected on Saturday. Kanpur Zoological Park authorities on Friday increased the monitoring as four birds were found dead in the premises on January 6. The samples have been sent to the Animal Disease Laboratory of Bhopal under high security.

Reports of unusual mortality of birds have been received from Chhattisgarh's Balod region for the past two days in poultry and wild birds. The state has constituted RRT teams for emergency situation and also sent the samples to designated laboratory. Meanwhile, culling operations have been completed in both the affected districts of Kerala.

Central teams deployed to visit the affected states of Kerala, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for monitoring and for epidemiological investigation have reached Kerala.

According to Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, bird flu has been reported from at least seven states including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies)





