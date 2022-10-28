'Bird has indeed been set free': Anand Mahindra on Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

'Bird has indeed been set free': Anand Mahindra on Elon Musk's Twitter takeover1 min read . 04:05 PM IST
- Musk after taking charge of Twitter has reportedly sacked top executives which includes Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal
After months of negotiations over buying Twitter, Elon Musk has closed his $44 billion acquisition deal. The netizens across the social media have reacted to this news and industrialist Anand Mahindra, too reacted to this.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra replied to a post by Elon Musk saying that he hopes that Twitter 'soar ever higher' under his leadership and not 'hurtles out of control.'
"The Bird has indeed been set free @elonmusk and we certainly want it to soar ever higher…but we’re hoping it will be a guided flight to a new orbit…not one that hurtles out of control. 🙏🏽 Wishing you well…" he tweeted.
The post has already garnered over 2,000 likes and over 40 replies.
Musk, after taking charge of Twitter has reportedly sacked top executives which includes Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal head Vijaya Gadde. He has also fired Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal.
Elon Musk plans to assume the role of chief executive officer at Twitter Inc. The billionaire is expected to remain CEO in the interim but may eventually cede the role in the longer term, the person added. Twitter representatives declined to comment.
He also intends to do away with permanent bans on users because he doesn’t believe in lifelong prohibitions, the person said.
Elon Musk had acquired Twitter nearly six months ago. He made an initial bid of 54.20 per share. However, a few months ago Musk was seen backtracking from the deal as he said that the social media platform has over 5 per cent bot users.
The deadline to close the deal was set by a Delaware court as October 28. The deadline was set so Musk could line up the financers for the deal.
