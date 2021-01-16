OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bird in Delhi zoo found positive for Avian influenza, vigil intensified
As soon as bird flu cases were reported in the city, ducks at Sanjay Lake Park and other parks were inspected/culled by health workers. (Photo: ANI) (HT_PRINT)

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 04:45 PM IST Edited By Sneha

  • The zoo has been shut since last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is expected to reopen in April
  • A high alert was sounded at zoos across the country after the outbreak of bird flu

A bird in captivity at National Zoological Park in Delhi was found positive for the Avian influenza virus, the zoo authorities said on Saturday.

"Sanitization and surveillance drills have been intensified in the park and all possible preventive and prophylactic measures being taken," said the authorities.

The zoo has been shut since last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is expected to reopen in April.

A high alert was sounded at zoos across the country after the outbreak of bird flu. At the National Zoological Park, disinfectants were being sprayed every six hours and bird-keeper monitoring local and migratory birds all day. The raptors in captivity were also not been fed chicken due to the bird flu scare.

The zoo had last seen shut due to bird flu in 2016, when three-four cases of avian flu were detected.

“Since then, avian influenza drills are regularly done. Tyres of vehicles entering the zoo are washed with a chemical. In the wake of this new threat, we have increased the frequency of disinfectant, Virkon, being sprayed from two to four times a day. The bird keeper is looking for signs such as the sudden collapse of birds or dullness in feathers," a zoo authority was earlier quoted as saying.

Earlier last week, eight water samples taken from water bodies inside the Kanpur zoo tested positive for avian influenza, said the report of the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, where all the samples were tested as one.

Centre's directions

The Centre has directed zoo managements across the country to submit a daily report to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) till their area is declared free from the disease.

The CZA, under the environment ministry, issued an office memorandum directing management of all zoos to strengthen surveillance and aviary management.

The CZA said avian influenza is a scheduled disease under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, and reporting such a disease is obligatory for taking appropriate preventive measures against its spread.


