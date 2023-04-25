Bird strike causes fire on Flydubai flight, lands safely in Dubai

Bird strike causes fire on Flydubai flight, lands safely in Dubai1 min read . 07:31 AM IST
- Nepal's Minister of Tourism, Sudan Kirati, confirmed that the flight landed safely in Dubai.
Kathmandu Airport (KTM), flight FZ 576 headed to Dubai International (DXB) encountered a bird strike while taking off, flydubai official spokesperson noted,
Kathmandu Airport (KTM), flight FZ 576 headed to Dubai International (DXB) encountered a bird strike while taking off, flydubai official spokesperson noted,
According to ANI, the aircraft caught fire after a bird strike, However, after following the standard procedure, the flight continued on its journey to Dubai and landed at DXB at 00:14 local time without any further issues.
According to ANI, the aircraft caught fire after a bird strike, However, after following the standard procedure, the flight continued on its journey to Dubai and landed at DXB at 00:14 local time without any further issues.
Fire tenders were reportedly called to the airport. Nepal's Minister of Tourism, Sudan Kirati, confirmed that the flight landed safely in Dubai.
Fire tenders were reportedly called to the airport. Nepal's Minister of Tourism, Sudan Kirati, confirmed that the flight landed safely in Dubai.
Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority on Monday tweeted, "Flydubai flight number 576, (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan. Kathmandu airport operation is normal from 16:14 UTC (09:59 pm local time)."
Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority on Monday tweeted, "Flydubai flight number 576, (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan. Kathmandu airport operation is normal from 16:14 UTC (09:59 pm local time)."
Airport officials informed ANI that a Saudia Airlines cargo flight had to make an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked while flying.
Airport officials informed ANI that a Saudia Airlines cargo flight had to make an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked while flying.
An Etihad Airways flight heading to Abu Dhabi had to return to Bangalore International Airport due to a technical problem. The airline stated that the plane landed normally at the airport.
An Etihad Airways flight heading to Abu Dhabi had to return to Bangalore International Airport due to a technical problem. The airline stated that the plane landed normally at the airport.