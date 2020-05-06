Birla family to move SC against Harsh Lodha in MP Birla tussle

The Birla family will challenge the reappointment of Harsh Vardhan Lodha as director in two MP Birla Group companies in the Supreme Court, a person close to the first family confirmed to Mint. The Birla family have been locked in a 16-year-old legal battle with Lodha over the control of the ₹5,000 crore MP Birla Estate.

The special leave petition will be filed later this week, the person said.

The decision by the Birla family comes after a verdict by a two-judge division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday which allowed Harsh Vardhan Lodha’s reappointment as director in the group firms Vindhya Telelinks and Birla Cable, where he retired by rotation. On Monday, the annual general meetings of the two companies were held and Lodha was reappointed as director. Under special resolutions passed by these companies on Monday, Lodha is specifically entitled to a profit-related commission in both companies, while all directors, including independent directors, will receive a profit-related commission as well. Ordinary resolutions were also passed for payment of dividend to shareholders.

Lodha is currently chairman of the group’s flagship company Birla Corporation and is director in on the boards of other MP Birla companies as well.

Since the legal wrangle regards the validity of the Priyamvada Birla’s will, which bequeathed the ₹5000-crore estate to RS Lodha and his son Harsh Vardhan Lodha, the division bench asked the probate court to hear the petition by the appellant MP Birla group companies afresh. Flaying the probate court for not deciding on the jurisdiction issue of the case, the division bench said the court “should have first decided the issue of jurisdiction raised by the Lodhas before granting any interim relief and that the order should have also contained the reasons for granting such relief and thus remanded the matter to the single judge to decide the question of jurisdiction first and accordingly set aside the interim orders."

In another victory for the Lodhas, the division bench also set aside the August 9, 2019 ruling of a single Calcutta High Court judge which prevented these companies from publishing the voting results of their 2019 AGMs. The person close to the Birla family, quoted above, said the division bench passed orders “bereft of reasons, these were just orders to clarify and there was no direction given by the court" which allowed Lodha’s reappointment as director.

The legal tussle regarding the will of Priyamvada Birla, wife of MP Birla, began in 2004, when the former passed away. In July 2019, the Calcutta High Court-appointed three-member administrator's committee headed by retired Bombay HC judge Mohit Shah opposed the re-appointment of Harsh Lodha as non-executive chairman, a decision which Lodha subsequently challenged in the High Court.

With inputs from PTI

